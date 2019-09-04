A man walks past construction equipment from Straw Construction Co. Inc. in Roxbury Park on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The Boswell company is tearing down old fencing and the Little League backstop to clear the way for improvements for next season.
Ryan J. Kirkpatrick, 44, of Twin Rocks, Pa. passed away September 2, 2019. Born September 29, 1975. He was the son of Patrick J. Kirkpatrick and Regina Goss. Preceded in death by Melissa J. Lingafelt, his fiancé and mother of his surviving daughters, Hailey and Katrina Kirkpatrick. Friends w…
LEVERGOOD[mdash] Betty Lou, 92, Johnstown, died September 4, 2019 at Richland Healthcare. Born August 18, 1927 in Ogletown, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Myrtle (Custer) Whitaker. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Warren J.; daughter, Sherry Lynn; grandchildren who passed away in th…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.