Standing in front of her classmates on Friday at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s graduation ceremony, commencement speaker Adrianna Farrell reflected on her time at the school and the accomplishments of her peers.
Farrell told the graduates how proud she was of their hard work and that she knew they’d accomplish amazing undertakings in the future.
“This is only our beginning,” Farrell said. “Now, we have the knowledge and resources to go out and change the world.”
The early childhood education major was one of several students celebrated at the community college on Friday evening as the school’s 28th graduating class.
Steve Nunez, college president, commended the group during his speech, describing the graduates as having grit and telling the students that the knowledge they gained at Penn Highlands will open many doors for them.
“Our graduates are not typical,” he said, “but extraordinary.”
Some statistics Nunez shared with the crowd included the facts that 25% are first-generation college students and that one-third of them are nontraditional students, meaning they enrolled one or more years after high school.
Nanty Glo resident Michaella Smick fit both criteria.
She’s the first of her mother’s children to graduate college and, at 29 years old, earned her associate’s degree in medical coding and billing.
Smick enrolled in the course at the same time as her mother, Alison Gailey, with plans to finish together.
There was a slight change of plans when her son came into the picture, but getting to have him watch her get her diploma on Friday made the day that much better, she said.
“I’m excited to walk,” Smick said.
Gailey was also looking forward to the picture-perfect moment.
“I’m so proud of her,” she said.
Early childhood education major Emily Euen was just was thrilled.
“It’s an honor,” she said of the commencement proceedings. “It’s a way to celebrate all my accomplishments and hard work.”
Euen finished her associate’s degree in December, but was walking on Friday.
She’s now enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, where she plans to finish her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.
For Ron Tallion, the commencement ceremony was a chance to celebrate his daughter, Hannah.
The proud father stood in the back of the auditorium clutching a bouquet of purple and white flowers, waiting to see his child take the stage.
“I’m pretty excited,” he said. “She worked hard to get to this point.”
Hannah Tallion earned a certificate in pre-health professions.
Her father said she plans to become a dental hygienist, and it’s nice to see her get her first building block finished toward that goal.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
