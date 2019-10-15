EBENSBURG – A rising number of employee overtime hours and inmates requiring hospitalization continues to hurt the Cambria County Prison’s ballooning budget.
With $12.2 million in expenses, County Controller Ed Cernic Jr., said employee overtime costs are “out of this world.”
The prison employs 84 full-time staff members and, during an average week, sees at least 36 hours of overtime per day, according to Warden Christian Smith.
To date, the prison has accrued about $417,000 in overtime costs, compared to the 2019 budgeted amount of $375,000, but still has more than two months to go and holiday wages to consider.
The 2020 budget proposes $500,000 for overtime wages.
Smith said the overtime costs stem from two issues – supervising hospitalized inmates and pulling officers to cover a multitude of transports.
The prison also continues to operate without its full allotment of per-diem officers, despite a wage increase from $11 to $14 per hour earlier this year.
Over the last three months, Smith said the prison has had 48 inmates in the hospital, each requiring supervision by corrections officers.
Inmates housed in Cambria County by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or the U.S. Marshals Service require supervision by at least two corrections officers.
Cambria County does see reimbursement for housing ICE and U.S. Marshals Service inmates, Smith said, but overtime pay is often not covered.
Prison officials say implementing a change in the county’s district courts could alleviate officers from performing dozens of inmate transports each week.
Smith said he supports a procedure currently done in Bedford County, in which district magistrates hold “central court” one day each week and conduct all preliminary hearings at one centralized location.
The prison is also seeing an increased number of ill inmates entering the facility and has budgeted $1.7 million for medication and medical expenses in the 2020 budget.
Smith said many inmates are dealing with illnesses related to withdrawal from opioids or other controlled substances.
Last month, the county commissioners approved an addendum to the prison’s healthcare contract with PrimeCare Medical Inc. to include administration of Vivitrol (naltrexone) in an effort to address that problem.
At $1,180.73 per dose, Vivitrol is an injection meant to curb opioid cravings and the body’s reaction to opioids.
Injections will be covered through grant funds.
Each dose typically lasts 30 days and will be accompanied by counseling to assist participating inmates, Smith said.
Sentenced offenders with release dates will be eligible to volunteer for the program and selection of participating inmates will be overseen by a committee of judges and the county’s drug and alcohol department.
Also included in the prison’s 2020 budget is $650,000 for meals, $110,000 for building maintenance and $65,000 for replacement of windows, kitchen flooring, exterior and parking lot line painting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.