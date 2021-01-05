For those who observe Orthodox Christmas, the celebration of the holy day comes Thursday.
Following the Julian calendar, some Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas 13 days later than those who use the Gregorian calendar.
At Christ the Saviour Cathedral, 300 Garfield St., Johnstown, the Christmas Eve service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Hierarchical Divine Liturgy at 9 p.m., and Divine Liturgy service at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The Very Rev. Protopresbyter Robert Buczak, cathedral dean of Christ the Saviour Cathedral, said throughout the Advent season he has been talking about the origins of the hymn “Silent Night,” written by Joseph Mohr, and how it correlates to today’s world.
“Mohr had to leave the big city to go in to the Alps to be inspired because he couldn’t hear God with the noise and the lights of the city,” he said. “We have to leave the noise of the world to experience God in the silence of the night. With everything that is going on and all of the worries and extreme pressures in the world, if we really truly want to find God, we need to find him in divine silence.”
During the services, Buczak will deliver Bishop Gregory of Nyssa’s message to the congregation.
The letter reads, “Christmas is a time of great joy, hope and love. Two thousand years ago, quietly, almost secretly, without a great deal of fanfare, Jesus Christ, the ‘King of Kings’ was born in a cave in the town of Bethlehem. No earthly creature in their wildest imaginings could have foreseen the impact of this humble event: a God-Man, born of a woman, who would change the course of history forever. This God-Man spoke and touched the hearts and minds of everyone who had ears to hear Him. This God-Man’s words and actions have comforted, given hope and transformed the lives of millions throughout time. This is the God-Man that we worship. This is the God-Man that we praise.”
It continues saying that the miraculous mystery of the Lord’s birth should remain first and foremost in all our hearts and minds during this brilliant season. We should never forget that Christmas is about Christ and His birth.
“Cherish this event, the event which has brought with it our salvation,” the bishop wrote.
“We should never forget the priceless gift of salvation which has been given to us freely by our God.”
The bishop writes that the greatest gift that we can give is to give ourselves to Christ, just as He gave Himself to us. This is what the season is truly about. Let us never forget. Remember to thank God for all with which He has blessed us.
“Today may all of us, priests, panis, deacons, subdeacons, readers, parish officers, parishioners (young and old), friends and supporters of our God-protected American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese experience the joy and wonders of the Shepherds and the awe and respect of the Three Wise Men at the arrival of the Messiah, our new born King. Christ is Born,” he said.
The services will be lived streamed at www.acrod.org/organizations/cathedral.
The Very Rev. Miles P. Zdinak of SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Christian Church, 141 Hoffman Farm Road, Windber, said the Christmas Eve service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, and a Divine Liturgy service will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Thursday.
“Our main focus has been joy and not letting the current situation in the world, whether it be the pandemic or social issues, rob us of the joy of the season,” he said. “We can’t lose sight of the joy we receive through Christ, so we have to persevere and be reminded of the hope that the incarnation brings to us.”
Zdinak added that St. Paul said that Jesus Christ endured the cross, despising the shame, knowing that the glory would be his.
“We have to look at our faith that way, right now there is a lot going on that could really make us depressed, but we have to look beyond it to the glory that’s coming,” he said.
“We have to broaden the scope to see the whole picture of God’s glory and God’s victory over sin and death for us.”
Zdinak said Jesus’ humble beginnings lead to great triumphs.
“It’s a reminder for us that things may at times seem inadequate but out of that inadequacy can come triumphs,” he said. “Christ’s birth was very inadequate as far as human standards, but it completed everything, and the humility that God was showing to us that we in our humility can accomplish great things.
“We’re focusing on the ability to have faith and trust that God will use us, the church and all who believe for great things.”
The services will be lived streamed at www.facebook.com/Saints-Peter-Paul-Orthodox-Church-288214947863156.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.