JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For those who observe Orthodox Christmas, the celebration begins Saturday.
Following the Julian calendar, some Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas 13 days later than those who use the Gregorian calendar.
At Christ the Saviour Cathedral, 300 Garfield St., Johnstown, the Christmas Eve service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, followed by Hierarchical Divine Liturgy at 9 p.m. and Divine Liturgy at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Very Rev. Protopresbyter Robert Buczak, cathedral dean, said that the congregation has been praying daily throughout Advent for specific groups of people who are in needs of prayers.
"We've been praying for the past 40 days for different groups of people around the world," he said. "Because of our Ukrainian background, we've been praying for peace in the Ukraine and that God's peace will come upon them and they may see the light of the newborn Christ."
Buczak said he's also been talking about faith in God.
"We don't need to bow down to worldly teachings. We need to stand firm in our faith in Jesus Christ our Lord," he said.
Buczak said his hope throughout the season is that people will find the love of Christ in their hearts.
"We need to learn to love our neighbor as we love ourself," he said. "We need to stop having anger and stop arguing with one another and stop being judgmental and look at ourselves first."
During the services, Buczak will deliver Bishop Gregory of Nyssa’s message.
The letter reads: "As we celebrate this joyous Feast of the Nativity in the flesh of our Lord, God and Saviour Jesus Christ, I wish to share with you one of my favorite Christmas homilies from the Church Fathers concerning this day.
"St. John Chrysostom spoke on the Incarnation with these words: I behold a new and wondrous mystery! My ears resound to the shepherd's song, piping no soft melody, but loudly chanting a heavenly hymn! The angels sing! The archangels blend their voices in harmony! The cherubim resound their joyful praise! The Seraphim exalt His glory!
"All join to praise this holy feast, beholding the Godhead herein on earth and man in heaven. He who is above now, for our salvation, dwells here below; and we, who were lowly, are exalted by divine mercy!" the bishop wrote.
"Today Bethlehem resembles heaven, hearing from the stars the singing of angelic voices and, in place of the sun, witnessing the rising of the Sun of Justice! Ask not how this is accomplished, for where God wills, the order of nature is overturned. For He willed He had the powers He descended. He saved. All things move in obedience to God. Today He Who Is, is born! And He Who Is becomes what He was not! For when He was God, He became man-while not relinquishing the Godhead that is His," the bishop wrote.
"And so the kings have come, and they have seen the heavenly King that has come upon the earth, not bringing with Him angels, nor archangels, nor thrones, nor dominions, nor powers, nor principalities, but, treading a new and solitary path, He has come forth from a spotless womb.
"Yet He has not forsaken His angels, nor left them deprived of His care, nor because of His incarnation has He ceased being God. And behold Kings have come, that they might serve the Leader of the Hosts of Heaven; women, that they might adore Him Who was born of a woman so that He might change the pains of childbirth into joy; virgins, to the Son of the Virgin.
Infants, that they may adore Him who became a little child, so that out of the mouths of infants He might perfect praise; Children, to the Child who raised up martyrs through the rage of Herod; Men, to Him who became man that He might heal the miseries of His servants; Shepherds, to the Good Shepherd who was laid down His life for His sheep; Priests, to Him who has become a High Priest according to the order of Melchizedek; Servants, to Him who took upon Himself the form of a servant, that He might bless our stewardship with the reward of freedom (Philippians 2:7); Fishermen, to the Fisher of humanity; Publicans, to Him who from among them named a chosen evangelist; Sinful women, to Him who exposed His feet to the tears of the repentant woman," the bishop wrote.
"And that I may embrace them all together, all sinners have come, that they may look upon the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world! Since, therefore, all rejoice, I too desire to rejoice! I too wish to share the choral dance, to celebrate the festival! But I take my part, not plucking the harp nor with the music of the pipes nor holding a torch, but holding in my arms the cradle of Christ! For this is all my hope! This is my life! This is my salvation! This is my pipe, my harp!"
"And bearing it I come, and having from its power received the gift of speech, I too, with the angels and shepherds, sing: 'Glory to God in the Highest! and on earth peace to men of good will,'" the bishop wrote.
The Very Rev. Miles P. Zdinak, of SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Christian Church, 141 Hoffman Farm Road, Windber, said the Christmas Eve service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday and Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday.
"Our focus for Advent has been on transforming our lives for the coming of Christ," he said. "Advent means 'the coming,' and it's a preparation for what's about to happen, so we've been focused on preparing ourselves to welcome Christ, who is going to transform our life by his divine nature."
Zdinak said they've been taking a sober look at Christmas.
"There's the lights, the glitz, the parties and the presents, which we enjoy, but the root of it all comes to the fact that it's a transformative relationship between God and us," he said.
Zdinak said his Christmas message will build on the joy of the preparation of the coming of Christ.
"We allow that joy to come to a head on Christmas, and it's an expression of God's great love for us and that we get to enjoy this restored relationship that's not hindered by sin and corruption, and we are now by his righteousness redeemed," he said.
Throughout the season, Zdinak said his hope is that people will not let the negativity in the world prevent them from being the best people they can be.
"To love, to be merciful, to be kind, to be forgiving and to be patient, all these attributes that are God that we see by his divine nature," he said. "We don't want to forget about that, that mystery we have as sons and daughters of the kingdom, and get caught up in the negative attitudes and ideologies that are in the world. Having a Christ-centered life that pivots on the joy of redemption helps us allow that to flow past us and keeps us focused on Christ."
