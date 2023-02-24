JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For Eastern Orthodox Christians, Lent begins Monday, “Clean Monday,” and it is a time of prayer, fasting and almsgiving.
The Rev. Protopresbyter Robert Buczak, dean of Christ the Saviour Cathedral, 300 Garfield St., Johnstown, said throughout the Lenten season people are to rid themselves of the sinfulness in their lives and grow closer to God.
"It's a time of renewal of spirit," he said. "It is not a time of sacrifice and not a time of suffering, it's a time of renewal for us. We spend more time in prayer and doing good for the world, so in essence how can that be suffering if you're doing good."
There is a rigorous fasting in the Orthodox church that includes the 40 days of Lent and Holy Week.
"There's no true fast without genuine repentance and there's no fast without forgiveness," Buczak said. "Fasting is more than fasting from food, it's fasting from what we see, what we hear and what we say."
Faithful are called to take part in almsgiving – helping those in need.
"The money that we save from fasting should be used to give to the poor," Buczak said.
He said Sunday marks the expulsion of Adam and Eve from paradise, and it represents the loss of paradise.
"Christ brings back paradise when he dies on the cross," Buczak said. "For the next 40 days, we try to remind ourselves of this great gift of Christ dying on the cross and opening paradise once again to us. This is a time to reflect on a time when paradise was not open and closed to all mankind."
The Holy Resurrection will be celebrated April 16.
Metropolitan Gregory of Nyssa, of the American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese, which is headquartered in Johnstown, writes in his Lenten pastoral letter that there can be no true fast, no genuine repentance and no reconciliation with God, unless we at the same time reconcile with one another.
"In this holiest period of the ecclesiastical year, we should honestly examine our relationships with our families, our church families, friends, neighbors, co-workers and the society in general," he writes.
Gregory writes that part of our salvation in our daily lives is practicing forgiveness and love.
"Forgiveness is truly a glimpse of the Heavenly Kingdom in our sinful and fallen world," he writes. "Only with God’s grace and a repentant heart can we truly return to unity, love and harmony."
Gregory writes that Lent involves hard work on ourselves, our thoughts and feelings and relationships with those around us.
"Our Lenten discipline of fasting, prayer and charity is given to us not as a burden or hardship, but rather as an opportunity for restoring our relationship with God the Father, Jesus Christ the Son, the Holy Spirit, the Theotokos, our Guardian Angel, our Patron Saint, our neighbors and even ourselves," he writes. "The Church invites us to transform our lives and to receive abundantly both peace and joy. Great Lent is an opportunity to renew our souls, minds and bodies by entering more fully into a Christ-like life."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.