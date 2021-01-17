On April, 4, 1968, 10-year-old George Tatsis heard police and fire sirens. Alarmed, he asked his father what had happened.
His father told him: The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had been killed.
George asked who King was.
“A man fighting for rights,” his father said, then showed young George a copy of Life magazine.
On the cover of the March 26, 1965, issue was a picture of King – accompanied by the headline: “Historic Turning Point for the Negro’s Cause.”
On King’s right was Greek Orthodox Archbishop Iakovos, who had marched with King in Selma, Alabama.
Seeing the archbishop on the magazine made an impression on George – now Metropolitan Gregory of Nyssa, who resides in Johnstown and oversees the American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese of the United States.
“This was the first time Greeks were on the cover of anything,” Gregory said. “Seeing the bishop, I recognized myself.”
Early influences
Before Bishop Gregory cared for 80 churches, the North Carolina native was born George Tatsis – a first-generation Greek-American kid who
idolized St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lou Brock and collected wheat pennies from the cash register at his father’s restaurant.
“Wheat pennies interested me,” he said. “They also were being discontinued. The wheat shown on the back of the penny was replaced by the Lincoln Memorial.”
The city of Charlotte served as the headquarters for 100 trucking companies. In Tatsis’ middle-class neighborhood, there were no Black families. But, in the family business, he encountered many African-Americans.
His father’s restaurant, “Tatsis,” was near many trucking businesses. Inside, the smell of bacon or the tunes of The Beatles playing on the jukebox greeted patrons. Black and white truck drivers were served by a diverse staff.
“My father, employed a Black wait-staff, cook and dishwashers,” Gregory said.
Greek experience
Gregory said Iakovos was the only Orthodox bishop to stand with King. Many Greeks did not like Iakovos’ involvement in Selma.
“Because King was not Greek, they thought, ‘This has nothing to do with us,’ ” Gregory said.
But, Iakovos equated the American civil rights movement to the situation in his native Turkey, on the tiny island of Imvros.
“When it came to the Turks and Greeks, the Greeks had no rights,” Gregory said.
“To Iakovos, it was the same fight. Like the Greeks in Turkey, Blacks were treated as second-class citizens.”
Gregory says Archbishop Iakovos was characterized in the movie “Selma.” He was portrayed by actor Michael Shikany.
The 2014 dramatic film won Best Song for “Glory” at the 72nd Golden Gold Awards and received the most awards at the 46th NAACP Image Awards.
Integration impact
In August 1969, 11-year-old Gregory became one of 40 white students bused into a Black neighborhood to attend middle school. White teachers were also bused in. The school was located in the poorest neighborhood in Charlotte.
The experience opened his eyes.
“The houses were not in good shape,” Gregory said. “What I saw in housing showed me there was a difference.”
In the sixth grade, Gregory took a liking to his first Black teacher, Mr. Love.
“Mr. Love, my health teacher, was a great guy,” Gregory said. “He was a sports enthusiast. He began classes with sports.
“We were mutual fans of the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team.”
Years later, Bishop Gregory would see similarities between his beloved teacher and the late African-American figure Herman Boone, whose experiences coaching football in Virginia inspired the sports/drama film “Remember the Titans.”
“Like Coach Boone did in high school football, Mr. Love did in a middle school health class,” Gregory said.
“Both men were bringing white boys and Black boys together.”
Gregory credits Love and the faculty for making the effort to treat white students and Black students the same. But the teachers did not have to encourage students to engage one another. Black and white sixth-graders chose to be mingle, he said.
At lunch they interacted. On the playground, they played on the same teams.
“The only time separation happened was when I got back on the bus to my neighborhood, and the Black kids walked home,” Gregory said.
Lessons from King
An avid reader, Bishop Gregory has consumed historical books, including periods from the American Revolution to the Vietnam and Korean wars. He absorbed the autobiographies of Harriet Tubman, Jackie Robinson – and King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”
“If you want to understand your country,” he said, “you have to read about a lot of various things.”
Gregory says King’s writings helped him understand King’s personality, actions and methods.
There are three King ideals he said stand out:
“Do the right thing for the right reason.”
“Whatever I am to do, do it in a peaceful way.”
“Be willing to go to jail if I need to defend my position. Or even die.”
