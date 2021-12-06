A live reading of original Christmas stories by area author Charles A. Taormina will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
This first reading of three original stories comes from the book “Twelve Christmas Stories.”
Musician Adam Milkovich will perform seasonal tunes, including an original song, “A Very Merry Christmas.”
Admission is $5.
Information: 814-410-2245 or www.vomajohnstown.com.
