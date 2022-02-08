CENTRAL CITY, Pa. – The annual Shade-Central City Heritage Days will not return this summer, but isn’t gone for good, according to festival organizers.

“It was a unanimous decision that it was not possible to provide a quality festival this year,” the Shade-Central City Heritage Days organization wrote on its Facebook page.

The event has been on hold since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said that it takes a year to plan the event. They are using 2022 as a “rebuild” year and are working to bring the festival back on Aug. 12 and 13, 2023.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

