CENTRAL CITY, Pa. – The annual Shade-Central City Heritage Days will not return this summer, but isn’t gone for good, according to festival organizers.
“It was a unanimous decision that it was not possible to provide a quality festival this year,” the Shade-Central City Heritage Days organization wrote on its Facebook page.
The event has been on hold since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said that it takes a year to plan the event. They are using 2022 as a “rebuild” year and are working to bring the festival back on Aug. 12 and 13, 2023.
