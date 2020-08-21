NANTY GLO – Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority leaders were busy on Friday finishing up preparations for Saturday’s Ghost Town Trail Challenge, an endurance contest in which participants will trek from Blairsville to Ebensburg along the trail’s 32-mile main stem.
“It has definitely been a bit of a challenge trying to put on this event with everything going on in the world right now,” said Caytlin Lusk, program coordinator for the authority, “but we have been working really closely with Cambria County (Emergency Management Agency) to make sure that we have all the proper protocols in place.
“All the participants will be wearing a mask at the starting areas; they’re allowed to remove them once they’re six feet away from others after the start. We have other protocols in place as well, with our aid stations and our volunteers. We’ve had a lot of great partners assisting us through it.”
The event had originally been scheduled for June 20, the summer solstice, but was pushed back to Saturday because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting social distancing guidelines.
Organizers said this year’s challenge is particularly significant because it’s the fifth edition of the annual event and because the Ghost Town Trail was named Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
“It’s really great to see all the people that come in for this event,” Lusk said.
“They discover the trail through this event a lot of the time. Having the Trail of the Year recognition this year for the Ghost Town Trail was definitely another way to draw in some new attendees.”
In addition to the 32-mile (50-kilometer) challenge, the event also includes a 16-mile (25-kilometer) half-challenge and a family-friendly 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) option.
“Unless you’ve done something like this in the past, you don’t know how much of a challenge that really is,” said Cliff Kitner, executive director of the authority, referring to the full 32-mile challenge. “You can go out walking every day – one mile, five miles, 10 miles, 20 miles – but once you get even higher than that, it becomes even more of a challenge.”
“It is a challenge,” added Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky, who completed the full challenge last year. “A lot of people coming together – traditional runners, walkers, people that just say, ‘Hey, I want to do it.’ This is great for the area. It brings outside money … to the community. It brings attention to the nationally ranked Ghost Town Trail, the second-most-used trail in the state of Pennsylvania. It brings recognition to the small towns we have in our community.”
