JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Informal socializing has become an increasingly important aspect of Johnstown’s annual Showcase for Commerce in recent years.
The 2023 itinerary of fun activities will begin on Wednesday with the John Mullett Golf Outing, a mainstay of the defense contracting and business exposition, at Sunnehanna Country Club in Westmont.
Also on Wednesday, two newer events will be held – the third annual Contractors & Cocktails (4 to 7 p.m. at Mission Inn) and Nightcap on Napoleon (7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Napoleon and Market streets).
“I think one of the things that is changing in this type of endeavor, whether it’s the Showcase or other types of conferences, is organizers are really trying to make them an event or an experience, and not just where you come and you listen to stuff, get information,” said Ed Sheehan Jr., chairman of Showcase for Commerce, now in its 32nd year. “I’m so pleased to see the Showcase expand into some of these networking opportunities.”
Nightcap on Napoleon started in 2022.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to get folks out of just what they’re used to at Showcase and give them a couple more options ... a couple kind of relaxed places to listen to some music, have some food, meet new people,” Cambria Regional Chamber President and CEO Amy Bradley said. “I think it really adds a cool new element to the Showcase.”
Of course, there will be formal events as part of the event, too.
Thursday’s schedule includes:
• 8:45 to 10:45 a.m. – Supplier Briefing (Holiday Inn Johnstown- Downtown)
• 9 to 11:30 a.m. – The Government Contracting Series (Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center)
• 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. – Government Acquisition Leaders Briefings & Panel Discussions (Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center)
• 4 to 7:30 p.m. – Opening Reception (1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial)
Friday’s schedule includes:
• 8 a.m. – John P. Murtha Breakfast (Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center)
• 9:30 a.m. – Press conference (1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial)
• 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Public Exhibition (1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial)
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., will deliver remarks during the John P. Murtha Breakfast.
U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, a Republican from Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District, is scheduled to give a virtual keynote address as part of the luncheon leading into the Government Acquisition Leaders Briefings & Panel Discussions.
Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Development & International Engagement Justin McFarlin will address the audience at the Opening Reception.
Representatives from various sectors, including defense contracting, agriculture and artificial intelligence, will participate in the different discussions.
“It’s one of the things about our Showcase that I think really sets it apart,” Bradley said. “We get these high-level important speakers, but people can actually talk to them and hear directly from them, and they walk around and meet people. I think that’s one of the things that makes our Showcase a little unique – just the accessibility to some really powerful people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.