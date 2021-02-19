Thunder in the Valley is still scheduled to take place from June 24 to 27.
But Visit Johnstown, which organizes the annual motorcycle rally, is not yet sure what will be possible in terms of crowd size, vendors or live performances due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that caused the cancellation of the event last summer.
“As of now, we are working as if Thunder will happen as it has in the past for those 2021 dates, although we do know that there are some situations that are beyond our control in terms of what’s going to be the status of the virus at the time,” Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager said. “And will there be any mitigation rules in effect that would have an impact on our operation, the way we run the rally and what we do?”
Rager said deposits are already in place – carried over from 2020 – for high-ticket items, such as musical acts Hairball and Colt Ford, along with the main stage rental.
She said some decisions will need to be made around mid-April about how to proceed.
“I think it’s really hard to put a timetable on it,” Rager said. “I think we’re just kind of taking a wait-and-see attitude.
“Obviously, we’re not going to put ourselves in a position where we have to put out a lot of money in advance that, perhaps, we couldn’t recoup.”
Likewise, Wheels and Wings, held in conjunction with Thunder in the Valley, is still set to occur on June 24 in Ebensburg.
“We are hopeful that we can host the event as it normally would take place,” said Danea Koss, Ebensburg’s economic development director and coordinator for the borough’s Main Street Partnership, “but we’re prepared to modify it if we need to. We’re going to go full steam ahead with plans for this year. The plan is to kind of hold back on ordering things, like T-shirts and promotional printed materials, so that, in case anything happens, we won’t have a lot of money put out early.”
When last year’s official Wheels and Wings was canceled, restaurants in the borough hosted a “Wing Walk” during which people could go from place to place in town, while not congregating in a crowd of hundreds.
“We would be prepared to do something like that again,” Koss said. “We’re hopeful that Thunder doesn’t get canceled again this year, but we were able to make it work with modifications last year, which we would do again this year.”
Losing Thunder in 2020 was a big economic hit to downtown Johnstown, Ebensburg and other municipalities.
Around 100,000 people attend the rally – with individuals often counted multiple times on multiple days if they go to different locations.
Attendees pump millions of dollars into the local economy, purchasing food, drinks, motorcycle gear, merchandise and lodging.
In 2020, Patrick Martella expected four days of big Thunder in the Valley revenue during what was his first year owning Stadium Pub & Grille, at the corner of Washington and Johns streets in downtown. He is hoping a close-to-normal Thunder in 2021 could financially help his business and other bars and restaurants.
“Thunder in the Valley – I think – would be a key event for businesses downtown to try to get their feet again, because we’re all suffering,” Martella said.
Holding other events, such as the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, which is scheduled for October this year, and the All American Amateur Baseball Association National Tournament, would provide a necessary boost, too, according to Martella.
“To get some of this stuff back would generate revenue,” Martella said. “We’re on life support right now.”
He added: “We need them. The city needs them. People need them. People need to start living again.”
