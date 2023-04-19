How sweet it’ll be showcasing Somerset County maple syrup during the 76th Pennsylvania Maple Festival.
Billed as Pennsylvania’s sweetest festival, the event will be held Saturday and Sunday and Wednesday through April 30 at sites around Meyersdale.
Many of the activities will be centered on Maple Festival Park along Meyers Avenue, with its historic Meyers homestead, an antique doctor’s office, cobbler’s shop and country store.
“This is a hometown family event that brings visitors to the town,” said Susan Decker, director and treasurer of the festival’s board of directors.
“It’s really good for our maple producers. We try to teach the public why you need to use maple and what you can use maple for. It’s just not for pancakes anymore.”
Those who tour the festival’s sugar camp will learn how to tap a tree, boil sap into syrup, observe a sugar-off, make sugar cakes and twirl spotza, a clear taffy formed when maple syrup boiled down to a soft stage is poured over crushed ice.
“The Legend of Magic Water,” a historical pageant that tells the story of the discovery of maple syrup and the history of Meyersdale through song, dance and narration, will be presented at Morguen Toole Co., 130 Center St.
The trip to the festival wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Meyersdale Lions Club pancake shack, where pancakes are topped with Somerset County maple syrup and served with sausages.
Pancakes will be served from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and April 29 and 30 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through April 28.
The festival’s Sit & Sip Garden will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Festival Park.
Attendees can enjoy tastings from local breweries, distilleries and wineries. Admission is $5, and photo identification is required.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, a truck, motorcycle, side-by-side and ATV show will be featured on Main and Center streets. The first 50 registered vehicles will receive dash plaques.
An antique, classic and street rod auto show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 on Main and Center streets. Dash plaques will be given to the first 75 registered vehicles.
The grand feature parade will step off at 1 p.m. April 29 and feature marching bands, floats, dance groups, rescue trucks and horses.
Live entrainment will be offered throughout the festival on an outdoor stage in the park.
In addition, there will be food vendors, arts and crafts displays, a quilt show, an agricultural fair, an antique tractor and farm show, a horse-pulling contest, children’s activities and a 8K/5K walk/run.
“The quilt show has a fabulous turnout as for entries this year,” Decker said. “We also have vendors we’ve never had before, so the park and craft building will be packed with vendors of all kind.”
She said the festival ensures that the history of the town and the maple industry will live on for generations to come.
“We want people to feel welcome,” Decker said. “It’ll be educational. It’ll be fun, and it’ll be entertaining. There’s something for every age, and you can come and spend an enjoyable day and go home with a lot of sweet memories.”
An admission fee of $5 for adults and $1 for children 6 to 12 will be charged to enter Maple Festival Park and the quilt show. Children 5 and younger will be free.
Group tours are available.
Festival pins are available for for a charge of $10 for one or $15 for two.
Pins will allow entry into sites throughout the duration of the festival.
Parking is available throughout town.
For more information and a complete list of activities, call 814-634-0213 or visit www.pamaplefestival.com.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
