Calling all ghosts, goblins and things that go bump in the night.
The AmeriServ Johnstown Halloween Parade will take over downtown streets beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 22.
The 51st annual family-friendly parade, which has been organized by Forever Media for the past 11 years, follows the traditional half-mile route up Main Street from Sargent’s Stadium at the Point to Clinton Street, turns left on Clinton and concludes on Washington Street.
Beth Thomas, an organizer of the parade, said the parade continues to grow in size every year, attracting thousands of people who come out to see the spooktacular event.
“This is a fun community event for everybody, and people want to be a part of it,” she said. “It’s a Johnstown tradition.
“We get calls from people in May wanting to know when the date is so they can mark it on their calendar.”
She said people look forward to and get excited about the parade.
“We have sponsors, people wanting to be in the parade and people wanting to help with parade, it’s just a very loved event in a lot of people’s eyes,” Thomas said. “We wouldn’t be able to do this without them.”
Planning for the parade starts in the beginning of September with the first call for entries.
“We have the line up ready a week before the parade,” Thomas said. “Right now we have close to 70 units signed up, but the next two weeks is going to be big weeks. We usually end up with 120 units and every year we try to shoot for a little bit more and we usually beat our goal.”
In addition, assistance from local fire and police departments ensures that spectators are safe.
It’s estimated that between 3,000 to 4,000 people come to watch the parade yearly.
“The crowd is huge, it’s really amazing,” Thomas said. “The whole way down Main Street the rows of people are at least three deep on each side. There are people of all ages there, the parade attracts everybody.”
She said the Johnstown Halloween Parade is one of the largest parades in west-central Pennsylvania.
“I take great pride in that, and I’m amazed that our little town can bring together so many people on one night,” Smith said.
Those interested in participating in the Halloween parade should register by Oct. 11.
Registration for the event can be found online at www.foreverjohnstown.com/parade-registration-form or by emailing Thomas at bthomas@forevermediainc.com or calling 814-255-4186.
“We really hope people will have a happy night, and they’ll go home with a smile,” Thomas said.
