JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Live music, entertainment, holiday displays and more New Year’s Eve festivities will be available throughout downtown Johnstown on Friday during the free Celebration Johnstown event.
“This is an annual event that is looked forward to by so many families in our community,” celebration co-chair Lauren Lazzari said. “We love that this can be hosted in our historic downtown.”
This year’s event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m.
The happening was held virtually last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers were comfortable returning to an in-person event this time around. Theresa Subich, event co-chair, said all but one of the venues that were contacted agreed to host some entertainment, and Visit Johnstown has joined the roster.
That includes the Classic Clowns, storytelling and a magic show by Bob Beatty at Cambria County Library, with Tom Katz playing from 6 to 7 p.m. and Rosie and the Jammers taking the stage from 7:30 to 9:40 p.m.
At First Presbyterian Church, Jazz in Your Face will perform from 6 to 8 p.m.
Hard Rok, KoKo and Joe will play at the Visitors Bureau’s Downtown Johnstown Welcome Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with Bo Moore up next at that venue until 8:45 p.m.
Franklin Street United Methodist Church will host Cooter and Jim from 6 to 7 p.m. and Rusty Shackles from 7 to 8:15 p.m., followed by Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound until 9:45 p.m.
Additionally, the Glosser Bros. and Penn Traffic vintage displays and the Festival of Trees will be open at AmeriServ Financial, and if the weather holds, Misty Haven Carriage will offer rides for a nominal fee at the corner of Franklin and Locust streets, Subich said. The Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership’s Christmas tree and village in Central Park will provide its animated light show all evening.
“There’s really something for all ages,” Lazzari said.
A fireworks display by Pyrotecnico will begin at 9:45 p.m. They will be launched from Prospect Hill, and Subich said the best place to watch them is from Franklin Street in front of the U.S. Post Office.
Program books and donation baskets are going to be available at every venue, as well.
Typically, there’s a good turn out for the New Year’s gathering, and the organizers are hopeful the same is true this year, but understand those who don’t feel comfortable attending. To assist them, the festivities will be livestreamed on the Celebration Johnstown Facebook page.
“We tried to make it as flexible as possible,” Lazzari said.
She added that traditional events such as this “are so important to the fabric of our community.”
“Why not take advantage of a free evening of entertainment?” Subich said.
For those who do attend in person, the group encourages everyone to follow the guidance of each venue, and Lazzari noted that each event space is large enough for people to spread out.
More information and a full list of happenings can be found at the Celebration Johnstown Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.