Too many uncertainties existed about how to hold a large gathering amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for Showcase for Commerce organizers to feel confident going forward this year with the 30th annual installment of the event.
So, for the first time ever, the exposition that brings military, defense contracting and federal government leaders together in Johnstown has been canceled.
“It’s disappointing, certainly,” Chairman of the Showcase for Commerce Edward Sheehan Jr. said.
The 2021 Showcase for Commerce is already scheduled to take place from June 2-4. Sheehan hopes that by then a coronavirus vaccine or treatment protocols will be available, so “that it will no longer be an impact to our industry and to our lives.”
Even with the cancellation, organizers are considering holding some Showcase-like events later this year, such as presenting online speakers and doing a remote contract announcement press conference.
“That’s something we’re considering,” Sheehan said. “No definite plans have been made yet, but that’s what we’re working on right now.”
But the in-person interaction that is done at the official events and informally at local bars and restaurants, specifically those in downtown Johnstown, will not occur in 2020.
“A lot of good work happens during the Showcase,” Amy Bradley, president and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber, said. “A lot of different relationships are built. There is a lot of progress and a lot of positivity that comes out of it. We are certainly going to miss having that this year. But we plan on just coming back in 2021 with our 30th anniversary, making it bigger and better than ever before and hopefully picking up right where we were with great progress and a great show for everyone.”
In April, during the early days of the pandemic, organizers from Johnstown Area Regional Industries and Cambria Regional Chamber postponed the event from May 27-29 until Aug. 31-Sept. 2, hoping the three extra months would be enough for concerns to pass and for crowds to once again come together. But gatherings are still restricted to no more than 250 people.
“All along we have been concerned about the safety of all participants,” said Linda Thomson, president and CEO of Johnstown Area Regional Industries. “We initially planned to move Showcase for Commerce from May to the beginning of September, with the hope that the pandemic would be well behind us and travel would once again be underway in our nation. With current restrictions in place and continued uncertainty about the future of the pandemic, we feel this is the best and safest choice for our community.”
Sheehan added: “The fact that a lot of people are not traveling as much as they used to, we felt we could put the Showcase on, but, if people don’t come, it’s really not going to create the benefit that is needed.”
Showcase for Commerce takes place at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, so neither facility will be receiving anticipated income. Plus, hotels, specifically the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown, will be missing out on having paying guests during those days.
“Unfortunately for travel and tourism, our industry is one of the ones that has been affected and hit the most with the pandemic, so our hotels, as all hotels in Johnstown, have struggled incredibly since this started in March, along with the Pasquerilla Conference Center and as well as all large venues in Johnstown,” said Melissa Radovanic, director of marketing and community relations for Crown American Associates, which owns the Holiday Inn and operates the convention center. “For Showcase to cancel, it’s another devastating blow after a long line of cancellations, such as Thunder in the Valley, PolkaFest, the Jehovah’s Witnesses convention. This year has just been one thing after another. The rebound will happen eventually. It’s just not going to happen any time soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.