Johnstown Area Regional Industries, The Human Resources Association of the Alleghenies and the Cambria County Drug Coalition are hosting the ninth annual Success is Intentional: Youth Professional Development Conference on Friday.
The conference is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., via Zoom. The conference is offered to high school students at no cost.
The event features a keynote titled “Power of Passion” presented by youth inspirational speaker DeMarco Fomby.
Registration is required. To attend the live event, register online at http://www.hralleghenies.org/youth-conference.html.
For more information contact Debi Balog, JARI via email at dbalog@jari.com or by phone at 814-262-8366.
