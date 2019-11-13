Paula Eppley-Newman sees the value of a coordinated community approach for improving health of vulnerable residents.
As executive director for Beginnings Inc. Eppley-Newman was among about 30 health and social service agency representatives attending a community meeting Wednesday to introduce the Pathways Community HUB initiative being rolled out by 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health.
The hub approach relies on community health workers employed by local agencies with financial support from the 1889 Jefferson center. The specialists work with at-risk residents in their homes, connecting them through what are called “pathways” to resources that help them improve their lives and health, local Pathways Community HUB Executive Director Jeannine McMillan explained at Wednesday’s event in Johnstown’s Central Park Complex.
Pathways include adult education, housing, health insurance, employment, behavioral health referrals, having a primary care provider and more. The community health workers connect individuals to existing agencies working in the pathway areas, Leanna Bird, project director, said at Wednesday’s meeting.
“They are looking at the whole person and all the risk factors that might be influencing their health,” Bird said. “They are the link between social and clinical services and the community.”
As an agency that is structured to enhance children’s development, Beginnings is already working in local families’ homes, Eppley-Newman said. She sees the Pathways Community HUB program as a valuable addition to the region.
“I see a lot of good things coming from that – taking a holistic approach is an amazing opportunity for all of us,” Eppley-Newman said. “We have seen the need of services outside of what we can provide. With the community health workers, we will have a much wider scope of referrals.
“It will be a great connector of all the services that are out there.”
The hub model was developed and is administered by the Pathways Community HUB Institute, headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio. Executive Director Dr. Sarah A. Redding helped outline the program at Wednesday’s program.
Although the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health in 2017 identified diabetes as the primary area of focus toward its mission of improving the region’s health, Redding stressed the need for baby steps.
“New hubs really need to start small,” she said. “They need to figure this model out.”
The original hub, co-founded by Redding and her husband Dr. Mark Redding, was originally developed to address high-risk pregnant women. It expanded because other agencies saw the success and value of adapting the hub model to other at-risk populations, she said.
That’s why the Johnstown Pathways Community HUB program will initially focus on women with gestational diabetes, when pregnant women develop diabetes. Although the condition is short-lived, it increases the woman’s risk for Type 2 diabetes later in life and is also a risk factor for low-birth-weight infants, McMillan said.
“The City of Johnstown had the highest rate of low-birth-weight newborns in Pennsylvania,” McMillan said.
The hub model follows through on all referrals to connect its clients to the pathways for success, using the data to define its success, she said.
“We need to start with a pilot program,” McMillan said.
As the local hub is defined and takes shape, it can be expanded to others at risk of diabetes, and even on to other at-risk populations, she said.
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, was in the audience Wednesday. He asked if the 1889 Jefferson center had considered including opioid dependency in its hub response.
McMillan said the hub can expand to address other needs in the community, including opioids. In the meantime, she said, if community health workers see drug use in the home as a barrier to a pregnant woman’s access to care, that is a pathway the worker can provide referrals.
