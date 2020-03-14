Behavioral Health of Cambria County will host a seven-week course for those affected by another’s substance use disorder/addiction beginning April 7 at the Cambria County Academic Center, 110 E. Franklin St., Suite 100, Johnstown.
The course will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and taught by Stacey Karchner, a BALM (Be a Loving Mirror) family recovery life coach.
Topics include the crucial role the family plays, leverage and how to use it, stages of change, how to help motivate, enabling vs. helping, responding and not reacting, letting go without giving up or giving in, you can be your loved one’s best chance at recovery, self care, mindfulness practices, being loving vs. being nice, healthy and unhealthy boundaries, sticking to boundaries, getting support, exploring relationships with spirituality, yourself and others, developing a calming practice and brief interventions.
There is no enrollment fee.
To enroll, call 814-360-7590 or email skarchner9@gmail.com.
