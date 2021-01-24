Alleghenies United Cerebral Palsy provides free durable medical equipment.
The agency’s Re-Use It program assists persons with long-term and short-term disabilities.
“Short-term is a person with a broken leg and needs crutches,” said Jocelyn Hartman, UCP’s marketing and social media specialist.
Even though seniors and disabled persons are the main benefactors, the program benefits all people. Hartman credits nursing homes, the Area Agency on Aging and adult children whose parents pass away, for donating medical equipment to the Re-Use It program.
This enables UCP to redistribute the equipment to “populations that can’t afford it,” Hartman said.
“Other times the insurance does not cover the item,” she said. “Or the person cannot meet the insurance copay/coinsurance amount.”
The program has aided people who are newly diagnosed or has medical equipment that breaks or has wear and tear, Hartman said.
Since 2016, UCP has given 200 items of durable medical equipment – from walkers and bath benches to bedside commodes. The most requested equipment includes manual wheelchairs and wheeled walker with a built-in seats, Hartman said.
UCP’s top priority is public awareness.
Along with “connecting with other community organizations, so we can rely on each other,” Hartman said.
Re-Use It is a statewide program, so the medical equipment is not restricted to Cambria County residents.
However, UCP’s maximum radius for delivery is one hour away. Persons over an hour away can still have the medical equipment if they are willing to drive to Johnstown.
“We had a father drive over two hours to obtain a lift for his daughter,” Hartman said.
In regards to medical equipment for children, Re-Use It does have a few pediatric items.
For a loved one discharged from the hospital, “there have been incidents where we dropped the medical equipment at Conemaugh hospital,” Hartman said.
If requested medical equipment is not available through UCP, the caller is given numbers to other agencies who offer free durable medical equipment.
To obtain the equipment from UCP, the person does not have to show photo ID. Persons must fill out a release of liability form and a survey.
Before UCP accepts any donated medical equipment, the agency first makes sure it is clean.
“We ask donators to wipe off the equipment,” Hartman said.
“Then UCP cleans it a second time.”
The equipment should have no cracks or rust, and should only need minimal repairs.
Currently, the program’s biggest need is manual wheelchairs and rollators. UCP does not need walkers or crutches at this time. In regards to other items, contact UCP.
UCP does not want medical equipment randomly dropped off at the agency, due to some equipment being in large supply, while other equipment may not be a widely requested item from the general public.
At this time, it is by appointment, Hartman said.
