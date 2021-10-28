J. Christopher Pardini will present an organ concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at Westmont Presbyterian Church, 601 Luzerne St., Johnstown.
Pardini serves as director of music and liturgy at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg. He also is cathedral organist for the Diocese of Greensburg and lecturer in St. Vincent College’s music department.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in sacred music from Westminster Choir College, and a degree in organ performance and literature from Eastman School of Music.
The concert is free and open to the public.
