From organ and choral concerts to British slapstick to a traditional tea, the eighth season of The Grand Halle Performance Series for 2019-20 will have something to please everyone’s entertainment tastes.
Kim Rauch, The Grand Halle’s program chairman, said the series was designed to showcase the facility as not just a rental but also a performance space.
“We try to put a good mix together that would attract a variety of people and see what would sound great in our unusual room,” he said. “We love for people to come in and just enjoy the Halle and it’s beauty and history. Once they hear how the Halle responds to musical performances it becomes an uplifting experience.”
The series will open at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 with organist Bryan Lohr performing a program of traditional and contemporary organ music, including works by Bach, Vivaldi, Barber and Bish.
He will be performing on The Grand Halle’s historically significant Adam Stein pipe organ, which was built in 1900.
Lohr is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and The Juilliard School.
“He’s an expert on the organ, not only as a player but getting the most out of the instrument,” Rauch said.
The Nicholas Feast Panto will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and it will greet the holiday season with unusual lively and entertaining dinner theater based on the popular British Panto, a holiday tradition in Great Britain.
This year’s Panto, which is short for Pantomime, will tell the French tale “Beauty and the Beast.”
Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company will entertain with jokes, songs, slapstick antics and fun in the interactive program.
A French holiday meal will be served and audience members can expect to hear French noels on the pipe organ and holiday carols closing the festive program.
“This will tie into the holidays but in a zany kind of way,” Rauch said.
At 7 p.m. Dec. 18, the SongWorks Christmas Show will be presented.
This show, featuring local musicians and songwriters, will include traditional holiday favorites as well as original selections.
Dinner by Flair of Country Catering will be served at 6 p.m.
“We host SongWorks performances in the summer, so it’s great to have them come at the holidays,” Rauch said. “It’s always good to see what they come up with.”
The Service of Nine Lessons and Carols will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 20.
The service, as traditionally heard at King’s College Cambridge, England, will feature organist Bryan Lohr, Greater Johnstown Community Chorus, Glory Ringers handbell ensemble, readers from the Johnstown community and audience participation in the singing of traditional Christmas carols.
“Last year we sold out, and it’s not just a holiday concert but really a Christmas concert,” Rauch said. “It’s really a beautiful experience.”
Return to the elegance of the past with the Spring Tea at 4 p.m. May 3.
Savories and sweets will be served with favorite teas. The air will be filled with period ragtime and Dixieland music performed by the Brass Works quintet.
“This is a Victorian style tea and we’re trying to recreate the time period when the church was created, so it’s fun to do that kind of thing,” Rauch said.
Tickets for each event vary and can be purchased by calling 814-536-7986 or online at www.grandhalle.com.
