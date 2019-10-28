Defense attorneys for Paul Jawon Kendrick, 23, who is accused of murdering an SCI-Somerset corrections officer in February 2018, will ask a judge on Thursday for a change of venue.
Oral arguments will be heard before Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary.
Somerset attorneys Michael Kuhn and David Leake are requesting a change of venue, saying that Kendrick cannot get a fair trial in Somerset County because of pretrial publicity.
"This case was the No. 1 story in 2018 and is still getting press," Kuhn said in an earlier interview. Defense attorneys also are seeking to suppress video surveillance, District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser said.
She said her office is ready for trial, which is scheduled for January.
"I believe that the venue is proper," Lazzari-Strasiser said.
"The case should be heard in Somerset County and the surveillance video of the incident also will be used as evidence at trial."
Kendrick is charged with murdering Sgt. Mark J. Baserman.
Baserman, 60, was sitting at a desk in a housing unit's day room on Feb. 15, 2018, when Kendrick allegedly approached him and struck him in the face, knocking him to the floor and then punched and kicked him in the head. Baserman died of blunt force trauma less than two weeks later.
Kendrick, who is already serving a life sentence for a 2014 Pittsburgh murder, is being housed at SCI-Smithfield.
Lazzari-Strasiser is seeking the death penalty.
