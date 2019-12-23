Michael Capriotti and Chuck Arnone were all smiles Monday while standing inside a district courtroom for their swearing-in ceremony.
But both men said their minds are focused on serious business ahead – ensuring Johnstown can properly and “permanently” exit the Act 47 program.
“One of the things most important to me ... is making sure the steps already in motion continue so we can move this city forward,” Arnone said.
“We’re going to have a lot of challenges in the next few years,” added Capriotti, citing the Act 47 deadline as the biggest. “But I’m excited for the opportunity in front of me.”
Saddled by its shrinking population, millions of dollars in pension obligations and a historically high percentage of poverty within the city, Johnstown has been mired in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities since 1992.
But changes made to the improve exit opportunities within program several years ago also included a deadline for Act 47 communities – in Johnstown’s case, requiring the city to move on by Oct 31, 2021.
City officials have worked with Act 47 coordinator Deborah Grass to control spending and adopt realistic budgets, while also exploring the possibility of selling its network of sewer lines or Berkley Hills Golf Course.
Capriotti, a Democrat who spent years working as a city firefighter, and Arnone, a Republican whose family has operated T-n-C’s Lounge in town since 1987, were sworn in Monday by District Judge Kevin Price.
Capriotti was joined by his wife, Debra, while Arnone had his wife, Terri, at his side during the ceremony.
The city residents now join a board that includes Mayor Frank Janakovic and council members Ricky Britt, Sylvia King, Marie Mock and Dave Vitovich.
