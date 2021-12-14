SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County voted Tuesday to approve an opioid lawsuit settlement between Pennsylvania communities, Johnson & Johnson and three pharmaceutical distributors.
It could mean $2.9 million for Somerset County, tentative figures show.
But with 67 counties and even more parties to the lawsuit still moving the settlement toward a final conclusion, it wil likely be several months until counties and larger communities have checks in hand and know exactly how they can use the money, Somerset County Solicitor Michael Barbera said.
While Pennsylvania is tentatively expected to receive $700 million, "there are a lot of triggers ... that will determine exactly how much (counties receive)," he said.
The state Office of Attorney General, which handled the suit, is pressing each county to join in the settlement – with full participation a key aspect, Barbera added.
This summer, several states, Johnson & Johnson and three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal Health, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen – agreed to a $26 million settlement that would see the companies pay that money out over as many as 18 years.
Across a state hit hard by the opioid epidemic, the results have drawn mixed reviews, although many counties have already indicated they will opt in to the deal.
Unlike several larger Pennsylvania counties, Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties did not join as litigants in a class-action suit against the manufacturers. But as one of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, they were represented by the state attorney general in the historic case.
"No amount of money can make up for the damage opioids have caused" to communities, families and lives across the region, President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
But Somerset County's share can play a major role in combating the opioid epidemic by bolstering prevention, treatment and educations efforts underway – and perhaps adding to the number of jobs dedicated to the mission, the commissioners said.
It's too soon to say what specific steps are permissible and how that money would be spent, Commissioners Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes added.
Barbera stressed that the settlement would not preclude the county from receiving future settlements from other opioid industry players not named in this suit.
Rather, it may just be the beginning of payouts, Walker said.
Communities with populations of 10,000 or larger – such as Johnstown, and Richland and Somerset townships – all would receive separate payouts if they vote to join the settlement.
Cambria County joined a small group of counties in filing its own suit against opioid distributors several years ago – before Attorney General Josh Shapiro stepped in to lead a statewide effort.
Cambria Solicitor William Barbin said the county has agreed in principal to its own settlement, and will also support Shapiro's statewide settlement effort – "but all of that is going through our attorney right now," he said, referring to the firm of Mark Bern & Associates.
Given that Cambria County often ranked in the top five across the state for opioid deaths – with much higher numbers than many larger counties – Cambria had a stake in making sure the region was justly compensated, Barbin said.
"For what these pharmaceutical companies got away with, they deserve to be sued," he said.
