VINTONDALE, Pa. – Operations to repair a line leak at a gas storage facility in Jackson Township have been temporarily delayed due to weather conditions, according to an official with Equitrans Midstream Corp.
An update from the company late Wednesday said that procedures to halt the venting of gas at its Rager Mountain storage facility, at 555 Dishong Mountain Road, were delayed due to a change in wind conditions. The change in wind conditions required a relocation of the on-site equipment to ensure safe operations, according to the company. The delay to activities to stop the venting is anticipated to last an additional 24 to 48 hours.
The leak was first reported Sunday at approximately 3:30 p.m. with the company’s technicians arriving around 4:15 p.m. to find natural gas venting from one of the 10 storage wells.
The company and the Jackson Township fire department also deemed there was no hazard to the public Sunday night, but a loud noise could be heard from the scene.
Cudd Well Control has been retained by the gas company to assist in assessing the well and addressing the venting of gas.
The flow of gas in and out of the Rager Mountain storage facility has been temporarily suspended and, as of Monday afternoon, there is no estimate for when the facility will be back in service.
A community hotline (888-574-6944) has been set up to provide general updates as incident management continues.
