VINTONDALE, Pa. – Flow at a gas storage facility along Dishong Mountain Road was still suspended Monday afternoon, according to an official with Equitrans Midstream Corp.
According to Natalie Cox, with communications and corporate affairs for Equitrans Midstream, the company was notified at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon of an incident at its Rager Mountain storage facility which is located at 555 Dishong Mountain Road in Jackson Township.
Cox said that there were no reports of any injuries and an evacuation of nearby property owners was not necessary.
She added that there were no immediate public safety concerns.
Cox said the company’s technicians arrived on site at approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday and observed natural gas venting from one of the storage wells.
“The storage well is one of 10 operating storage wells and two observation wells located at the facility,” she said.
A safety perimeter was established and, in line with safety protocols, the Jackson Township Fire Department also responded to the incident, Cox said.
In a statement released by the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services, the fire department also deemed there was no hazard to the public Sunday night.
Cudd Well Control has been retained by the gas company to assist in assessing the well and addressing the venting of gas – and arrived on scene Sunday evening. Equipment was deployed to restrict the venting of natural gas and it is expected to take 24 to 48 hours to set up the equipment and halt the venting.
The flow of gas in and out of the Rager Mountain Storage facility has been temporarily suspended and, as of Monday afternoon, there is no estimate for when the facility will be back in-service.
A community hotline (888-574-6944) has been set-up to provide general updates and, as incident management continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.