EBENSBURG, Pa. – The grand opening of the Ebensburg dog park, located near Lake Rowena, will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 9. The event will feature a presentation of speakers and pet-friendly giveaways.
Opening scheduled for Ebensburg dog park
