Ray and Chris Jacob's Westmont garden was transformed on Saturday from a relaxing green space to fundraising event area to assist the Gallery on Gazebo with work on the organization's piazza in downtown Johnstown.
"It couldn't be a more special evening," Gallery organizer Rosemary Pawlowski said. "We were blessed with a beautiful day."
Under slightly overcast skies in 70-degree weather, guests streamed into the yard on Luzerne Street to appreciate the work of Tussey Landscaping, enjoy some food from Flair of Country and sample drinks from the Three Barrel Wine Club.
There was an auction that featured such items as garden statues, potted plants, art and gift certificates.
While guests explored the space either on their own or with horticulturist Carol Nicely, classical guitarist John Bagnato provided soothing music and Gallery on Gazebo intern and ballerina Laurel Steinly danced.
"I am envious," Joyce Gallagher said about the garden. "This is just absolutely perfect."
She and her husband, Barry, were attending the event to support the Gallery but also to appreciate the space.
Both are gardeners and Barry Gallagher said he loved what Tussey Landscaping had done with the Jacobs' yard.
"It's a great design here," he said.
'Makes us happy'
The Jacobs were glad that so many people had turned out for the fundraiser.
The pair were also happy to get out of the house for awhile and see others who had decided to do the same.
"If other people can enjoy what we have, that makes us happy," Ray Jacob said.
He and his wife had offered their yard to Gallery on Gazebo for the event and were happy to do it.
"It's just a special reward for us," Jacob said.
Chris Jacob said they are always inviting people to come look at the garden – with her husband adding that while it may be their yard, the two think of it as open to anyone.
"We enjoy it and we enjoy the people," Chris Jacob said.
John Williams, another volunteer who helped set up, said he thought the event was a "wonderful opportunity to get people out in the midst of a pretty tumultuous situation."
The gathering was a way to bring the community back together and also a good opportunity for the Gallery, he explained.
Seeing the appreciation for the garden he created was satisfying, Tussey landscape designer Derek Matthews said.
He was happy the people at the event were enjoying his work and was impressed with how Ray and Chris Jacob had maintained their space.
