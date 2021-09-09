Stacey Karchner, a family recovery life coach through Be A Loving Mirror Family Recovery Program, will present an eight-week course for those affected by another’s addiction/substance use beginning Sept. 28 via Zoom.
Courses will be offered from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday.
Topics include the crucial role the family plays, leverage and boundaries, motivational interviewing, enabling vs. helping, responding vs. reacting, self care and mindfulness.
There is no enrollment fee. To register, call 814-360-7590 or email skarchner9@gmail.com.
