Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Music Director James Blachly and Johnstown Symphony Chorus Director Jeff Webb will host an online conversation with Johnstown City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King and Johnstown NAACP President Alan Cashaw at 7 p.m. Friday on the JSO Facebook page.
The conversation will focus on the role of music in bringing the Johnstown community together, and will reflect on prior and future collaborations between the JSO, the Johnstown chapter of the NAACP and Christ Centered Community Church.
To view the livestream, visit www.facebook.com/johnstownsymphony.
