Details are still limited about a reported hostage situation in Ferndale Borough Thursday.
Although one Ferndale police officer said the situation that brought several vehicles to a home on the 800 block of Summit Avenue appeared to be a false report, a man who identified himself as a hostage in that incident told The Tribune-Democrat he was assaulted and threatened while he was held there against his will.
When the situation ended around noon, police were questioning five adults who were in the home, Ferndale Officer Harold “J.R.” Berkebile told The Tribune-Democrat Thursday while he was waiting in the home’s driveway for investigators to obtain a search warrant for that residence.
Berkebile said two individuals in the house were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries from something that occurred inside the home, while the other three were in police custody.
Logan Stahl told The Tribune-Democrat that he and his girlfriend were asked to clean a home and were eventually accused of stealing various items.
“It escalated very quickly,” he said.
Stahl said he was beaten by “gang members,” before he and his girlfriend were taken to the Summit Avenue home in the middle of the night, told they were slaves and would be killed if they talked to police.
Stahl said that his girlfriend eventually hid and called 911 and that both of them crawled out a window when police arrived.
They’ve since left the area out of fear, Stahl said.
“We’re scared for our lives to come back to Johnstown if they would see us,” he said.
Charges have not yet been filed in relation to the incident.
Both alleged victims were adults, according to Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan.
She expects arrests to be made in the case, but no time frame has been set.
“They’re alleging they were held against their will in that home,” Callihan said. “It’s an ongoing investigation. We got a search warrant (on Thursday) night that was sealed to protect their identity and protect the information at this point.”
