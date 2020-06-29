Two people were in custody Monday following a shooting in the Moxham neighborhood that apparently left one person injured, Johnstown police Chief Robert Johnson said.
Cambria County 911 officials said police were sent to the scene after receiving two separate reports of shots fired near the Jacob Street and Grove Avenue area just before 4:30 p.m.
Johnson said police were investigating the incident but at least two people were in custody as of 6:15 p.m.
Johnson said he was not sure of the extent of the injury sustained to the shooting victim.
Cambria County 911 officials said they did not receive indications anyone was transported from the scene by ambulance for medical care.
