JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Multiple fire department personnel responded to a vehicle accident with entrapment at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of D Street Extension in Lower Yoder Township.
The accident necessitated the closure of D Street Extension between Barron Avenue and Esterville Road until about 2 p.m. Thursday, Cambria County 911 said in an email.
One person was transported for medical treatment at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center as a result of the accident.
Lower Yoder Township Fire Department was assisted by departments from Middle Taylor, West Hills, Johnstown and West Taylor. Hilltop EMS, West End EMS and Dart Medic provided medical attention.
