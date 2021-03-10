An individual was transported to UPMC Altoona from a house fire in Lilly Borough on Wednesday.
Keystone Regional Fire & Rescue Department Chief Shawn McGonigle did not confirm any other information about the person.
The fire, in the 5300 block of Portage Street, broke out shortly before 5 p.m.
“It wasn’t a whole lot of damage,” McGonigle said.
“There was some damage, smoke damage. There was definitely fire damage in one or two rooms, and then smoke damage.”
McGonigle said the fire is under investigation.
