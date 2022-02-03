JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One person was treated for injuries following a head-on crash Tuesday involving a school vehicle on Eisenhower Boulevard, Cambria County 911 officials said.
The crash was reported on the road’s 400 block in Stonycreek Township, and Stonycreek Township, Upper Yoder Township and Geistown police responded to the scene, as well as West Hills and Riverside firefighters.
Conemaugh Township EMS and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s DART unit treated passengers at the scene, Stonycreek Township police wrote.
McIlwain School Bus Lines staff and Greater Johnstown school administrators also were at the scene to assist students, police said.
