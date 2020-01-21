BEAVERDALE – One person was taken to the hospital Monday after a vehicle hit a utility pole and a home near Beaverdale, Cambria County 911 reported.
The Summerhill Township crash was reported just before 3 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Beaver Run Road, which is also Route 869.
Summerhill Township fire Chief Brian Hendrickson said the eastbound vehicle left Route 869 and also damaged a railing at a neighboring home before shearing off the utility pole and hitting the home.
“There was heavy damage to the sunporch area of the home,” Hendrickson said.
The male driver was the lone occupant. He was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center by Forest Hills Ambulance.
Summerhill Township police are investigating.
