A Summerhill man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday near the Flight 93 Memorial in Somerset Township, state police in Somerset said.
Albert L. Heinlein, 58, of Summerhill, was driving a 2008 Ford Focus along the Flight 93 Memorial Highway northbound and was attempting to change lanes and partially crossed the center lane, troopers said in a news release.
A 2007 Nissan Maxima driven by Ryan T. Maluchnik, 28, of Jerome, struck the Ford on the passenger side. The Nissan began to rotate in a clockwise manner and then struck the center guide wire divider. Maluchnik was not injured, troopers said.
The Ford veered to the left and struck the center guide wire divider. Heinlein was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. His condition was not available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.