An alleged drunken driver slammed into two occupied vehicles on Goucher Street in Lower Yoder Township on Monday, then drove away on three tires before being stopped on D Street Extension in Johnstown. The driver was arrested after he climbed out of the truck and tried to run away, authorities said.
West Hills Regional police charged Clarence E. Shaffer Jr., 52, of Homer City, with two counts of accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property and one count each of accidents involving death or personal injury, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, the odyssey began when Shaffer was driving a black Chevrolet pickup truck on Goucher Street when he allegedly crashed into the back of a vehicle that was stopped behind another vehicle that was making a left hand turn.
Police said Shaffer then drove away after losing a front tire on the driver's side. Police said they found the truck on the sidewalk on D Street Extension, but the driver ran away.
City police later found Shaffer several blocks away at Giant Eagle on Broad Street.
A 19-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street, suffering from back and neck pain, the complaint said. Police drove Shaffer to the hospital for a blood test.
Shaffer was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, Stonycreek Township, and free on $30,000 unsecured bond.
