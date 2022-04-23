Meyersdale barn fire

This barn was destroyed by a fire on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Meyersdale, Pa. 

 By Patrick Buchnowski
pbuchnowski@tribdem.com

MEYERSDALE, Pa. – One person was injured Friday when fire destroyed a barn in Summit Township, sending multiple fire companies to the scene, Somerset 911 said.

The fire broke out at 8 p.m. on Romania Road. The Meyersdale fire chief reported the barn was fully ingulfed when he arrived. One person was air lifted to a hospital with burns. Firefighters from Garrett, Salisbury and Somerset also responded along with Meyersdale EMS and Meyersdale police. A state police fire marshall is searching for the cause.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you