MEYERSDALE, Pa. – One person was injured Friday when fire destroyed a barn in Summit Township, sending multiple fire companies to the scene, Somerset 911 said.
The fire broke out at 8 p.m. on Romania Road. The Meyersdale fire chief reported the barn was fully ingulfed when he arrived. One person was air lifted to a hospital with burns. Firefighters from Garrett, Salisbury and Somerset also responded along with Meyersdale EMS and Meyersdale police. A state police fire marshall is searching for the cause.
