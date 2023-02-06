Ambulance lights
PORTAGE, Pa. – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a school van and a coal truck, authorities said.

A Portage Area School District van carrying one child was traveling on state Route 53 on Jan. 31 when it stopped to make a left turn and was hit from behind by a coal truck, said Bob Koban, vice president of Tri-County Transportation Inc., of Northern Cambria. The truck drove away and state police were notified, he said.

The child suffered a minor injury and was examined by a school nurse and a family physician.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

