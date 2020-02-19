One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle and bicycle crash on Bedford Street Tuesday night in Geistown Borough, authorities said.
The crash happened at 10:46 p.m. at Bedford Street and Walters Avenue. One person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Oakland and Dale firefighters responded along with East Hills EMS.
Geistown police are investigating.
