Firefighters are at the scene of a two-alarm blaze in West Taylor Township, sending one person to the hospital, authorities said.
Fire broke out around noon Tuesday at a house in the 200 block of Iron Street. When the call came in, it was reported that two people were trapped inside. One person was taken to the hospital, a Cambria County 911 supervisor said.
Multiple fire companies, including West Taylor, Middle Taylor, Dale Borough and Johnstown, are at the scene. West End EMS and Hilltop Ambulance were also called.
Heavy smoke and flames poured from the top floor. The road was closed and Penelec was called in to shut off the power.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
