One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on state Route 53 in Croyle Township on Tuesday.
A Tyrone company coal truck was turning onto the U.S. Route 219 ramp heading north to Ebensburg when it struck a blue Hyundai Elantra coming from South Fork on state Route 53 at 8:35 a.m., township police Chief Steve Parks said.
The driver of the Elantra was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with a minor injury. The coal truck driver was not injured.
South Fork firefighters and Forest Hills Area EMS responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.