PORTAGE – One person escaped an early morning building fire on Tuesday in Portage Borough that sent seven fire companies to the scene, authorities said.
The fire broke out at 3:17 a.m. inside a commercial building in the 100 block of Main Street. The building is the former Caddy's Service Center, which is owned by Waste Management Company Pro Disposal, Portage Volunteer Fire Chief Jeremy Shuniak said.
The lone occupant escaped safely. The cause of the blaze is believed to be mechanical, he said.
Firefighters from Keystone Regional assisted along with Summerhill and Richland townships. Also called out were Summerhill, Gallitzin and Ashville boroughs.
Portage and Cambria Alliance EMS also responded.
