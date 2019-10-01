EBENSBURG – One of two men accused of raping a man in 2017 entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court Tuesday.
According to a criminal complaint, a man said he visited a “drop-in center” in downtown Johnstown in June 2017 when Kevin Ritko, 49, approached and identified himself as a “peer specialist.”
The man said he then stayed at a home occupied by Ritko and Joseph G. Melling, 40, on Wilson Street.
The man said the pair plied him with drugs and alcohol before raping him multiple times between June and September 2017, the complaint said.
Ritko and Melling would sometimes pay the man for sex, police allege.
Melling told police that he and husband Ritko met the man about a year ago when Ritko was employed by a local company as a peer specialist helping people with daily functions such as buying groceries and paying bills.
Ritko and Melling were initially charged with eight counts each of rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault of a person substantially impaired.
Police filed criminal charges after a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
On Tuesday, President Judge Norman Krumenacker accepted Ritko’s guilty plea for one count of aggravated indecent assault.
Public Defender Maribeth Schaffer, who represented Ritko, acknowledged Ritko’s mental health history and noted that she and prosecutors agreed to a sentence of 22 to 59 months in the Cambria County Prison.
Schaffer said Ritko has already served 13 months of that sentence.
Krumenacker said Ritko’s offense will require him to register under Megan’s Law for the remainder of his life. Ritko’s sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 12, pending results of an evaluation from the state’s sexual offenders assessment board.
Melling’s case is pending trial.
