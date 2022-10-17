JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Saturday in connection with a weekend shooting in the Prospect section of the city that landed one man in the hospital with a gunshot wound, authorities said.
City police charged Daekwon Joseph Coleman, 23, of the 700 block of Brallier Place, with two counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He also was charged with two additional counts of aggravated assault written under a separate subsection of the law.
Police also charged Coleman with illegally possessing a firearm and tampering with evidence.
According to a complaint affidavit, police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Crouse and Gray avenues.
Coleman was riding in a Kia SUV driven by Tequayla Wormsley when it crashed into a Kia Forte, the affidavit said.
Wormsley, who said her brakes failed, was charged with driving under the influence.
After the crash, Coleman allegedly fired one round, missing the intended target and striking Jamil Malden in the back right shoulder. Coleman fled the scene and Malden was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, the affidavit said.
Two people inside an apartment in the 300 block of Gray Avenue told police they were babysitting for Wormsley and had no knowledge of the incident.
The pair were watching TV when Coleman came in and allegedly give them a gun and a “bag of ammunition” to hide.
Police arrested Coleman after they found him hiding in a bedroom upstairs, and seized a bag of .22 ammunition and a .22 H&R model 999. The revolver had nine chambers in the cylinder – seven live rounds, one fired casing and one empty chamber, the affidavit said.
Coleman reportedly told police that after the crash he was walking back to Wormsley’s apartment when four or five people on a porch started talking.
“I fired my gun once ... just wanted to scare them,” Coleman said, according to the affidavit.
Coleman cannot legally possess a firearm, having pleaded guilty in Cambria County court in 2016 to aggravated assault.
He pleaded guilty in 2017 to escape and manufacture of a controlled substance.
Coleman was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $750,000 bond.
