A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause of an overnight fire that chased one man from his apartment and destroyed three buildings in Northern Cambria, authorities said.
The three alarm fire broke out at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a commercial building in the 1000 block of Philadelphia Avenue, across from the Hope Volunteer Fire Company.
Hope fire Chief Dave Hassen Sr. said he lives only two blocks away and was first on the scene. The fire started at a former bar and restaurant building, he said.
"When I arrived it was heavy black smoke," Hassen said. "The rear of the building was totally engulfed.
"I got my gear on and by the time I walked out it was already into the second building," he said.
There were two apartments on the top floor of the second building. No family members were home in one apartment and a man was inside the second apartment.
"He smelled smoke and got out on his own," the chief said. "They lost everything."
The third building was a former shoe store, Hassen said.
No injuries were reported. Firefighters were at the scene for more than 12 hours.
Other fire companies responding were from Spangler, Hastings, Patton, Cover, Nanty Glo, Dauntless and multiple companies from Indiana County. Hastings and Veterans EMS also responded.
