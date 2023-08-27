NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – A Blairsville woman was killed in an ATV accident early Sunday morning in West Carroll Township, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Hannah M. Adams was traveling north in the 1200 block of Deveaux Street in Elmora when she lost control of a 2015 Polaris Ranger side-by-side while rounding a curve, Lees said. The vehicle went off the roadway and struck a metal dumpster and a parked vehicle before coming to rest.
Adams was taken by EMS to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings, where she died at 2:45 a.m. from multiple blunt-force trauma, Lees said. The manner of death was ruled accidental.
Lees said that Sunday was Adams' 22nd birthday.
A passenger in the ATV was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona and is being treated for injuries, Lees said.
State troopers are continuing an investigation. Spangler firefighters and Hastings and Ebensburg EMS personnel assisted at the scene of the accident, according to information released by the Cambria County 911 center.
