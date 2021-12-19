GARRETT – One person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center following a two-vehicle accident in Summit Township late Saturday.
According to a Somerset County 911 supervisor, the crash was reported near the intersection of Route 219's Garrett interchange and the Mason Dixon Highway.
Meyersdale and Garrett fire departments were dispatched because the accident was reported as an entrapment.
State police in Somerset were investigating the accident and Meyersdale Police provided traffic control, the supervisor said.
The crash required a section of the Mason Dixon Highway to be closed for more than four hours.
